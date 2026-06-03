Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves highway projects worth Rs 26,000 crore

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved over Rs 26,000 crore worth highway projects spread across different states.</p><p>The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the construction of new coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha </a>under two packages with a combined total length of 160.18 km and combined total capital cost of Rs 8300.79 crore.</p><p>The project section of new coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep passes through Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur Districts of Odisha, existing road network of NH-16 is part of the Golden Quadrilateral and is already a 6-lane highway passing through major towns Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.</p>.NHAI identifies 17 national highway assets for monetisation in FY 2026-27.<p>The CCEA also approved upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31 and NH-231 to the 4-Lane Standard (143. 529 kms) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar </a>on BOT (Toll) Mode at a cost of Rs.3936.05 crore. The proposed upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31 and NH-231in Bihar will address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Purnia district.</p><p>The widening of the existing Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial Section of National Highway (NH)-63 on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and Jagtial-Karimnagar Section of National Highway (NH)-563 on Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) [BOT (Toll)] to the 4-lane standard under three work packages with a combined total length of 190.76 km and combined total capital cost of Rs.7597.16 crore also approved.</p><p>The project section of Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial passes through Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Mancherial Districts of Telangana, facing severe congestion at present due to several built-up areas along the highway, such as, Anksapoor, Korutla, Jagtial, Dharmapuri, Lakshettipet and Mancherial. </p><p>Similarly, the Jagtial- Karimnagar section passes through severely congested and heavily built-up places along the stretch, such as, Jagtial, Potharam, Gangadhara and Karimnagar.</p><p>Upgradation of the existing intermediate lane to 2 Lane with Paved Shoulder Standard (125.01 kms) of Hiwarkhedi -Roshni-Ashapur-Rudhy Section of NH-347B and widening of existing 2 lane to 4 lanes from Deshgaon-Julwaniya Section of NH-347B of length (108. 643 kms) in the State of Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs.4,415.60 Crore also approved.</p>