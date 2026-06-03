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Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approves highway projects worth Rs 26,000 crore

The CCEA also approved upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31 and NH-231 to the 4-Lane Standard (143. 529 kms) in Bihar on BOT (Toll) Mode at a cost of Rs.3936.05 crore.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsHighway

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