Cabinet discussions under way; TDP, JD(U) eye IT and Railways but BJP reluctant to part with them

New Delhi: A day before the government was to be sworn in, leaders of the BJP held meetings among themselves to discuss portfolio distribution. BJP sources said that president JP Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah met Narendra Modi at his residence to hold talks.
Sources in the party said that while no confirmations have been made to any of the allies, or to prospective ministers, PM Modi was set to take a final call. There is a likelihood that the portfolios are distributed on Monday, a day after the swearing in.
On Friday, after the NDA meet, both Nadda and Shah met each of the Alliance leaders to hear their demands.
DH had earlier reported that TDP had set its sights on Urban Affairs, Information Technology, Water Resources and Road Transport ministries as well as an attractive financial aid. The JD(U), on the other hand, was keen on railways and agriculture, in addition to other ministries.
Parties like Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath faction) and Janata Dal (Secular) will be given a Cabinet berth each, the TDP could get two Cabinet berths along with two ministry of state positions. The JD(U), too, could be given two Cabinet berths.
BJP sources said that it is not keen on giving away six key ministries – Home, Finance, Defence, Railways, Law and Information Technology. Sources said that as many as 30 ministers could be sworn in on Sunday along with prime minister Narendra Modi.
Published 08 June 2024, 17:15 IST