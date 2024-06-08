Cabinet discussions under way; TDP, JD(U) eye IT and Railways but BJP reluctant to part with them

New Delhi: A day before the government was to be sworn in, leaders of the BJP held meetings among themselves to discuss portfolio distribution. BJP sources said that president JP Nadda and senior leader Amit Shah met Narendra Modi at his residence to hold talks.

Sources in the party said that while no confirmations have been made to any of the allies, or to prospective ministers, PM Modi was set to take a final call. There is a likelihood that the portfolios are distributed on Monday, a day after the swearing in.

On Friday, after the NDA meet, both Nadda and Shah met each of the Alliance leaders to hear their demands.