<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> on Saturday decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III) beyond March 2025 till 2028-29, with an increase in the outlay by Rs 3,727 crore to Rs 83,977 crore.</p> <p>The Union Cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> took this decision. </p> <p>"The extension will focus on upgrading rural road connectivity to agricultural markets, schools and healthcare facilities. Timelines have also been extended, with road and bridge works in plain areas to be completed by March 2028, and bridge works in hilly regions by March 2029," Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the media after the cabinet meeting. </p> <p>" Works sanctioned before 31.03.2025 but un-awarded till now may be taken up for tender/award," the statement said. </p>.Cabinet approves extension of Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>"Long Span Bridges (LSBs) (161 Nos. with estimated cost of Rs.961 crore) pending for sanction but lying on the alignment of already sanctioned roads may be sanctioned and tendered/awarded, " the statement said. </p> <p>"The revision of outlay to Rs. 83,977 crore from original outlay of Rs.80,250 crore, " the statement added. </p> <p>The then NDA government headed by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee launched the PMGSY on December 25, 2000. It's the second phase was launched in 2013. The third phase was launched in 2019. </p> <p>The extension of the timeline of PMGSY-III will enable the full realization of its intended socio-economic benefits by ensuring completion of targeted upgradation of rural roads. It will significantly boost the rural economy, the statement added. </p>