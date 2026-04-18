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Cabinet extends rural roads scheme, increases outlay by Rs 3,727 crore

"The revision of outlay to Rs. 83,977 crore from original outlay of Rs.80,250 crore, " the statement said.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiCabinetschemeRoads

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