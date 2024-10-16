Home
Cabinet hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425/quintal for 2025-26

The Rs 150 per quintal hike in wheat support price is significant ahead of elections in states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. Rabi marketing season begins from April 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:59 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 09:59 IST
