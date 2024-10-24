Cabinet nod for Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for space sector startups

<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund to help space sector start ups, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.</p><p>The fund is expected to support approximately 40 startups in the sector and will accelerate private space industry's growth.</p>.Govt has taken series of futuristic decisions relating to space sector: PM Modi.<p>It will also push advancements in space technology and strengthen India's leadership through private sector participation, the government said.</p><p>The capital infusion will also create a multiplier effect by attracting additional funding for later stage development.</p>