Cabinet nod for Rs 24,420 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for 2024 kharif season

Briefing reporters, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said, "A nutrient-based subsidy of Rs 24,420 crore on P&K fertilisers has been approved for the kharif season starting April 1 till September 30."

The minister said that the subsidy on Nitrogen (N) has been fixed at Rs 47.02 per kg, phosphatic (P) at Rs 28.72 per g, potassic (K) at Rs 2.38 per kg, and Sulphur (S) at Rs 1.89 per kg for 2024 kharif season.