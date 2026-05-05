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Union Cabinet approves proposal to raise Supreme Court judges strength to 38, including Chief Justice

The expenditure on salary of Judges and supporting staff and other facilities will be met from the Consolidated Fund of India.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:09 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtUnion Cabinet

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