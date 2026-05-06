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Cabinet nod to make insult to Vande Mataram punishable offence

This gives Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsUnion CabinetVande Matarampunishable offence

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