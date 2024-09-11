Cabinet nod to PM Gram Sadak Yojana-IV: 62,500 kms of road to be built

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) has been launched for the time period starting from financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore, of which the central share will amount to Rs 49,087.50 crore and the state share will amount to Rs 21,037.50 crore.



Under this scheme, 25,000 unconnected habitations with population size of over 500 on the plains and over 250 in the Northeast and other hilly states, Union Territories and special category areas, and over 100 in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts according to the 2011 census will be covered, the statement said.



PMGSY-IV will incorporate international benchmarks and best practices under road constructions such as cold mix technology and waste plastic, panelled cement concrete, cell-filled concrete, full depth reclamation, use of construction waste and other wastes such as fly ash and steel slag, the statement added.

