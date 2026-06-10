Cabinet passes resolution praising Modi for becoming India’s longest-serving PM

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cabinet">Union Cabinet</a> on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> for becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India, surpassing the record of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jawaharlal-nehru">Jawaharlal Nehru</a>.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the cabinet members gave Modi a standing ovation. </p>.<p>The resolution congratulated Modi on completing over 4,398 days in office and expressed full support for his ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.</p>.<p>It praised his leadership in national security, inclusive growth, social justice, and welfare initiatives that have lifted more than 25 crore people out of poverty.</p>.<p>The Cabinet lauded Modi’s “tireless dedication to public service” and credited his government with strengthening national security, boosting self-reliance, and driving inclusive development.</p>.<p>The Cabinet firmly expresses absolute confidence that under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, India will continue to achieve new heights as a self-reliant, secure, prosperous, and glorious nation,” the resolution stated.</p>.<p>Modi expressed gratitude to his Cabinet colleagues and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to collective efforts in nation-building. “The journey towards a developed India would continue with greater vigour, guided by the aspirations of 140 crore Indians,” he said.</p>.Modi at 4,399 days: NDA meeting scheduled on Wednesday to commemorate PM Modi's record tenure.<p>This milestone comes as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>-led NDA government completes 12 years in power, with Modi entering his third consecutive term after being sworn in on June 9, 2024.</p>.<p>The resolution highlighted key policy achievements over the past 12 years, including the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of GST, One Rank One Pension (OROP), new criminal laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), and the consolidation of labour codes.</p>.<p>It also noted strong actions against terrorism, surgical and air strikes, ‘Operation Sindoor’, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, eradication of Left-wing extremism, peace accords in the Northeast, and resolution of the border dispute with Bangladesh.</p>.<p>India’s enhanced global profile, including its G20 presidency, was also commended. The Cabinet resolution underscores the government’s continued focus on development, reforms, and nation-building as it enters the next phase of governance.</p>