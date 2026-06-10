Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cabinet passes resolution praising Modi for becoming India’s longest-serving PM

The Cabinet lauded Modi’s “tireless dedication to public service” and credited his government with strengthening national security, boosting self-reliance, and driving inclusive development.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 13:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 13:51 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us