<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted a resolution marking the shifting of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from the imperial South Block on Raisina Hill to the newly constructed Seva Teerth.</p><p>It described the move as a symbolic step from the past of slavery towards the future of a developed India ("Viksit Bharat").</p><p>The Cabinet met at South Block for the last time on Friday evening, after which the resolution was adopted.</p><p>Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read out the resolution to reporters on Saturday. "Today, we feel happy that the meeting of the Union Cabinet is being held for the last time in this chamber of South Block. This is not merely a moment of change of place; it is also a moment of the confluence of history and the future," he said.</p>.'New history in making': PM Modi says entering Seva Teerth with resolve to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'.<p>"Symbolically, this is another step of the country from the past of slavery towards the future of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). In the past years, instead of the culture of 'power', the culture of 'service' has been strengthened in the country. Today's transition will further strengthen these values," the resolution stated.</p><p>Built during British rule, the North and South Blocks served as the centre of governance after Independence and witnessed historic decisions under 16 prime ministers, shaping India's rise as a secure, confident, and leading global economy.</p><p>Reflecting the shift toward modern, service-oriented governance, the Cabinet resolved that these iconic buildings will become part of the 'Yuge-Yugeen Bharat National Museum', preserving India's civilizational legacy and inspiring generations from our thousands-of-years-old civilization. This museum will celebrate our timeless and eternal cultural heritage and connect our glorious past with a prosperous future.</p><p>"The Union Cabinet expresses gratitude towards the Hon'ble Prime Minister's visionary leadership for transforming the centre of governance from a colonial past into the 'Seva Teerth' of new India," the resolution said.</p><p>It also noted that the North and South Blocks were constructed by the British to keep India bound in the chains of colonial rule.</p><p>"This complex has witnessed and shaped many historic events from slavery to freedom and then of independent India. This complex has witnessed important decisions taken by Cabinets formed under the leadership of 16 prime ministers of the country," the resolution added, noting that the footsteps of Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi are on its stairs. The steps climbed on the stairs of this building have made an important contribution in taking the country to new heights.</p><p>The resolution highlighted that in the past decades, many important decisions have been taken during Cabinet meetings held here, inspired by the ideals of the Constitution, the mandate received from the people, and the aspirations of the nation.</p>