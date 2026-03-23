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Cabs should be equipped to accommodate wheelchairs: Supreme Court

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Shivjeet Singh Raghav seeking to ensure better first and last-mile access for PwDs.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtWheelchaircabs

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