<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has emphasised the need to improve transport access for persons with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/disablities">disabilities</a> (PwDs) and opined that cabs should be equipped to accommodate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wheelchairs">wheelchairs</a> and other assistive devices.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said apps can have a provision for specified cabs which have been accordingly modified for PwDs.</p>.<p>It stressed the need to use carriers and specially modified cabs for PwDs to ensure effective access for them.</p>.Cab driver held for extorting Rs 450 from flyer at KIA .<p>The top court has sought assistance from Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati on the issue.</p>.<p>The lawyer appearing for the Union government informed the bench that accessibility-related issues in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-transport">public transport</a> are presently under consideration of the concerned department.</p>.<p>The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Shivjeet Singh Raghav seeking to ensure better first and last-mile access for PwDs.</p>