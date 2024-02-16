CAG flags soaring costs, 'corruption' in Kaleshwaram project

"Even after six years since re-engineering and incurring an expenditure of Rs 86,788.06 crore, the project has been able to create only 40,288 acres of new Command Area (CA) as against the targeted CA of 18.26 lakh acres. The project has not been able to provide water for drinking/industrial purposes as intended. Though the department now expects the project to be completed by June 2024, with the present status of works and the volume of work yet to be done, completion of all works and achievement of full benefits contemplated under the project is likely to take many more years," said the CAG report.