<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court">Supreme Court </a>on Wednesday decided to take suo motu cognizance of the contents of the Class VIII <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NCERT">NCERT </a>textbook, relating to "corruption" in the judiciary.</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India said the move seems to be a "deliberate" and a "calculated measure" to defame the institution.</p><p>“I will not allow anyone to defame the institution. I know how to deal with it,” CJI Surya Kant said, as senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi urged the court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter.</p>.Corruption, case backlog, too few judges: NCERT book lists challenges in judicial system.<p>Sibal said it is deeply disturbing that Class VIII students are being taught that the judiciary is corrupt.</p><p>The court took serious objection to sections in the revised book that mention corruption in the judiciary. </p><p>Justice Joymalya Bagchi, also comprising the bench, said, this was against the basic structure.</p><p>The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced sections on "corruption in the judiciary" and "massive backlog" of cases in its new Class VIII Social Science textbook in a significant shift from earlier editions that largely focused on the structure and role of courts.</p><p>The revised textbook "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" has a revised chapter, titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society". </p><p>Two sections in the chapter titled "Justice delayed is justice denied" and "Corruption in the judiciary" addressed the challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.</p>