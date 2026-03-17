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Call all-party meeting to discuss implementation of Women’s Reservation Act: Mallikarjun Kharge to Kiren Rijiju

Responding to a letter by Rijiju to him, Kharge noted that the Act, 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', was passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 03:52 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 03:52 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeReservationKiren Rijiju

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