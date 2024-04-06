'Call me bhai, not bhayya': Auto driver's hilarious note for passengers

Many passengers usually address auto drivers as sir or 'bhaiya'. However, in a recent buzz, this auto driver doesn't seem to be impressed with people calling him by the derivative 'bhayya'.

People on the internet often share their auto ride experiences that netzines may relate to. One such recent moment has garnered attention on online platforms. The post shows a message written on the back of the auto driver's seat, that reads, "Keep safe distance.. Pls? Don't say bhayya. Call me bhai, dada, boss, brother."

Netizens are saying he is "tired of Sobo" (South Bombay) customers. One even commented, mimicking passengers who say, 'Bandra chalo bhaayaa'.

The picture was shared by username Naya on her X handle, with the caption, "I saw this in the auto today."