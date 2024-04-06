'Call me bhai, not bhayya': Auto driver's hilarious note for passengers

Many passengers usually address auto drivers as sir or 'bhaiya'. However, in a recent buzz, this auto driver doesn't seem to be impressed with people calling him by the derivative 'bhayya'.
People on the internet often share their auto ride experiences that netzines may relate to. One such recent moment has garnered attention on online platforms. The post shows a message written on the back of the auto driver's seat, that reads, "Keep safe distance.. Pls? Don't say bhayya. Call me bhai, dada, boss, brother."
Netizens are saying he is "tired of Sobo" (South Bombay) customers. One even commented, mimicking passengers who say, 'Bandra chalo bhaayaa'.
The picture was shared by username Naya on her X handle, with the caption, "I saw this in the auto today."
The picture since posted has crossed 103K views and a flurry of comments.
"Bhaiya got some standards," commented a user.
Another wrote, "Learning how to set boundaries from this dude."
"Even the driver had enough," commented a third.
"Boss was personal," commented a fourth.
"He was vexed up with girl calling him bhaaayyyaaa," wrote a fifth.
Earlier this week another news about auto rides was talked about on the internet, where a man in Noida expecting Rs 62 bill, instead got Rs 7.66 crore fare for his auto ride.
He was charged Rs 1,67,74,647 as "Trip fare", Rs 5,99,09189 as waiting time fee and Rs 75 as a promotion fee.
The official X handle of Uber India Support replied on the post saying, "Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us sometime while we are looking into this issue for you. We will get back to you with an update."
