Can film industry's call for cleansing hold momentum?

Critically, the new cases present an opportunity to take sexual abuse in the industry, beyond allegations and denials, and beyond sensationalised media trials, to actual closure in the courtrooms. In its report, the Hema Committee notes that survivors of offences in the industry, many of which fall under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, popularly known as the POSH Act, chose to not approach the police “fearing consequences”. The candour with which some of the women articulated their abuse over the past couple of weeks indicates a shift. They send out the message that it is okay to speak up.