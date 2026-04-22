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Can state permit entry of women in Sabarimala temple for social reform, asks Supreme Court

The court was hearing a batch of review petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:12 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme CourtwomenSabarimala

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