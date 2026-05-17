'Can you at least apologise': Rahul Gandhi continues attack on PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leak row

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him and Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra-pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a> of "destroying" the future of lakhs of students and rendering the Education Ministry as a "department of disasters".</p><p>He also alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister</a> was remaining silent and asked why he was not sacking Pradhan when students have suffered due to NEET paper leak, discrepancies in CBSE results and introduction of new language with no teachers and textbooks.</p><p>In a post on 'X', Rahul said, "First the NEET paper leak affecting 22 lakh students. Then CBSE Class 12 students received unexpectedly low marks from a broken OSM system – many losing their college eligibility. Now lakhs of CBSE Class 9 students suddenly asked to learn a new language from July 1, with no teachers, no textbooks, and Class 6 books being handed to 14-year-olds as a 'transitional' fix."</p>.<p>Rahul said, "Three exams. Three age groups. One Minister. Dharmendra Pradhan-ji has not failed once. He has failed every single age group of India’s students at once. Every announcement plunges children deeper into uncertainty. Every failure goes unpunished. The Education Ministry has become a department of disasters. Prime Minister Modi-ji, can you at least apologise to the lakhs of children whose futures you and your Minister have destroyed?"</p><p>In a separate post, he said NEET exam papers were leaked in 2024 and 2026 but the Education Minister did not resign and instead investigations were taken over by the CBI along with the constitution of a committee to look into the matter.</p><p>"NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. The minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. The minister still did not resign. The CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed. Mr. Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them!" he said,</p>. <p>Rahul asked the Prime Minister why are paper leaks happening repeatedly and why wasn't he not dismissing the Education Minister.</p><p>"Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this "exam paper discussion"? Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly? #SackPradhan," he said.</p><p>Rahul's repeated demand for sacking Pradhan came as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG </a>Exam held on May 3 was cancelled after it came to light the question papers were leaked. The CBI has so far arrested nine persons, including two who were involved in paper-setting.</p>