Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Can you at least apologise': Rahul Gandhi continues attack on PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leak row

In a separate post, he said NEET exam papers were leaked in 2024 and 2026 but the Education Minister did not resign and instead investigations were taken over by the CBI.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 09:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 09:20 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiNEET

Follow us on :

Follow Us