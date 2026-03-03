Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Canada, India seal Rs 17k-crore pact for uranium supply

Calling the two countries 'natural partners', Modi announced India and Canada would jointly host a renewable energy summit, calling for enhanced co-operation in AI, supercomputing, and semiconductors.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 20:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 20:31 IST
India NewsCanadaNarendra ModiUraniumMark Carney

Follow us on :

Follow Us