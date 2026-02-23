<p>Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to India, Australia, and Japan, from February 26 to March 7, the Canadian government said on Monday.</p><p>Carney will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his visits to the three countries, the government statement said.</p>.EAM Jaishankar discusses ‘deepening cooperation’ with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Munich. <p>The visits aim to expand partnerships in areas such as energy, technology, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals, among others, the government said.</p>