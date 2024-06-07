Canada tags India as second biggest foreign threat to country just after China

The report released by Canada's NSICOP accused India of "interfering" in the "democratic processes and institutions" of Canada, through "targeting of Canadian politicians, ethnic media, and Indo-Canadian ethnocultural communities".

This is all the more significant as it comes just a year after the killing of Khalistan separatist and Canadian Sikh citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in British Columbia, which adversely affected bilateral ties between the two countries. Three Indian nationals were charged with the murder of Nijjar, with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleging involvement of Indian spies in the incident. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, however, clarified that India had no role to play in Nijjar's murder, and that it had all to do with Canada's internal politics.

"India’s image globally is now actually much much higher than it had been ever… Canada is an exception. You see the different country heads are praising Bharat and its Prime Minister", Jaishankar had said on May 4.

Apart from clarifying its stance on Nijjar's murder, India also hit out at the Canadian government, accusing them of "glorifying violence" and urged the Trudeau government to prevent criminal and secessionist elements from having a safe haven in Canada.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry had also put out a statement on May 7, saying, "We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear".