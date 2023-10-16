Canada visa success rate for Indian students at 90% despite diplomatic tiff

Even as the tensions between India and Canada have grown, visa applications of Indian students wanting to study in Canada have not been affected.

The success rate of student visa applications, surprisingly is between 85 per cent to 95 per cent. Even students who have scores close to the required minimum are getting their visas.

Amid tensions between India and Canada, students with an overall International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score of six bands, including a modest 5 in one or two modules, are securing a study visa.

Even after a standoff between India and Canada made headlines, the IELTS and PTE centres in Punjab, particularly in the Doaba region -- thought to be a core hub -- continue to see a success rate for students' visas between 90 per cent and 95 per cent, reported The Indian Express.

Some centres said that over the previous month, their visa success rate increased by as much as 18–19 per cent.