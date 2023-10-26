Canada welcomes India's decision to resume some visa services, says "a good sign"

India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. India has rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

On Wednesday afternoon, Immigration Minister Marc Miller called India's move "a good sign" after "an anxious time" for his many Canadians.

"Our feeling is that a suspension should never have happened in the first place," he was quoted as saying by CTV News.

He said the "really concerning diplomatic situation with India has created a lot of fear in a lot of communities."

Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan, who is also a Sikh, said the resumption of visa processing is good news, but wouldn't speculate on what message New Delhi is trying to send.

"It's good to see that they have resumed that. It would have been nice (if) they didn't take it in the first place," Sajjan told reporters.