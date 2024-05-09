Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: MEA

New Delhi: Days after Canadian police said it has arrested three Indians in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India on Thursday said Ottawa has not provided any "specific" evidence or information regarding the case to it.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Canada has informed India about the arrests.

"Let me first make it clear that no specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date," he said.

"You will, therefore, understand our view that the matter is being pre-judged," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Last week, Canadian authorities charged the three Indian nationals with the murder of Nijjar. It is reported that they entered Canada on student visas.