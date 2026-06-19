'Cannot belong to 2 political parties': Mamata's camp submits petitions against TMC rebels to Lok Sabha Speaker

<p>New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Friday took the first step to disqualify 20 rebel MPs by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mamatas-camp-submits-20-petitions-to-lok-sabha-speaker-to-disqualify-rebel-tmc-mps-4045246">submitting separate petitions against them</a> with its National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and explaining how they allegedly violated the anti-defection law.</p><p>After the nearly one-hour meeting, Abhishek told reporters that they expect the Speaker to act in accordance with the Constitution, as he is custodian of Parliament and not the protector of the government of the day. He said they have urged the Speaker to decide the matter as quickly as possible according to the constitutional provisions.</p>.Mamata Banerjee loyalist Jyoti Priya Mallick quits all TMC, Siliguri Municipal Corporation mayor steps down.<p>Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the Speaker will take a decision after listening to all sides and examining all aspects before taking a final call. The Speaker would study judgements, some of them divergent in its opinion on the Tenth Schedule, and consult legal experts if necessary, they said.</p><p>The meeting of Abhishek along with Trinamool MPs Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra came after the former wrote to the Speaker on June 10 that they should be heard before taking any call on the request of the 20 rebel MPs to allot them separate seating in Lok Sabha as they intend to merge with little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).</p>.TMC funds worth over Rs 1,000 crore in focus as Aroop Biswas seeks freeze on party's bank accounts.<p>Trinamool claimed that it is the first time in Parliamentary history that separate disqualification petitions were submitted in Lok Sabha when a group of MPs were accused of defection. Mahua handed over petitions and supporting documents running into around 600 pages to the Speaker's Office hours before the meeting, </p><p>Abhishek argued that the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution is clear that if a member voluntarily gives up their membership of a party, they are disqualified as MPs. </p><p>"Twenty people met the speaker and claimed they should be treated as a separate group. Later, we got to know those MPs claimed to have joined another party, NCPI; nobody has heard the name of the party. Even they had not heard the name of this party...So if they have been elected on a symbol and are claiming after two years that they are joining a new party, their membership should go," he said.</p><p>He argued that the MPs have attracted provisions of Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule when they requested for separate seating, which "clearly says that if a member voluntarily gives up the membership of his party, that is one of the grounds for disqualification from the House".</p>.Calcutta High Court refuses to stay West Bengal Speaker's recognition of TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP.<p>"Just as a journalist cannot work for two employers at the same time, you cannot belong to two political parties simultaneously. If you were elected on one party’s symbol and then, two years later, suddenly claim that you are joining another party, then your Lok Sabha membership should cease immediately. That is the first ground," he said.</p><p>"The second claim they are making is that there has been a merger because they constitute two-thirds. The relevant provision is Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule, which deals with cases where disqualification on the grounds of defection does not apply due to a merger. It clearly states that a merger is recognised only when two-thirds of the party merges into another political party, not merely the legislative party," he said.</p><p>If the rebel MPs have even "a little integrity", he said they should have resigned, hold fresh elections, contest on a BJP or Congress or NCPI or any other party’s ticket, he said adding, "let the people decide who wins and who loses. Vacate your seats."</p>.'As of now, we are not merging': Ritabrata Banerjee keeps NCPI option open.<p>These 20 individuals have dishonestly violated the Constitution, disrespected the Tenth Schedule, and betrayed the mandate of the people. They have sold their principles, dignity, and conscience. The people of Bengal will never forgive them," he said</p><p>"Some want protection from the Enforcement Directorate. Some want protection from the CBI. Some are receiving money. Some are being threatened. And when I say people are receiving money or being threatened, I have concrete proof. If any MP finds my statement offensive, they should file a case against me. I will prove it in a court of law," he said.</p><p>Abhishek was first called for a meeting on Monday evening with a two-hour notice but he could not attend as he was appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in a case. Later, he was given time by the Speaker on Friday 5 PM. </p>