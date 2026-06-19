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'Cannot belong to 2 political parties': Mamata's camp submits petitions against TMC rebels to Lok Sabha Speaker

Trinamool claimed that it is the first time in Parliamentary history that separate disqualification petitions were submitted in Lok Sabha when a group of MPs were accused of defection.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeOm BirlaTrinamool Congress

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