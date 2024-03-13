Cannot deny judgeship due to political background: Collegium rejects Centre's objection to appointment of 'CPI(M) sympathiser'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on Wednesday rejected the government's objections to the elevation of advocate Manoj Pulamby Madhavan as a judge of the Kerala High Court.

The Department of Justice had observed that "Madhavan is a CPI(M) sympathiser and was appointed as government pleader in 2010 and 2016-2021 by the LDF Government.”

Rejecting the objection, the Collegium stated that observation that candidate is considered to be a CPI(M) sympathiser is otherwise "vague and bereft of cogent grounds".

"Even otherwise, the mere fact that the candidate has had a political background may not be a sufficient reason in all cases," the Collegium said.