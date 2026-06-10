'Can't be mute spectator': Supreme Court hands over elephant Raman's custody to Kerala govt

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Kerala government to take over temporary custody of the elephant ‘Raman’, described as the tallest in the state, citing its paramount duty to protect voiceless animals from commercial exploitation.</p><p>A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma ordered the state to house Raman in an appropriate rescue or rehabilitation centre, emphasising that the court cannot remain a “mute spectator” when the well-being of animals is at stake.</p><p>The court found one Krishnankutty, who had retained custody of the elephant based on a contested will, guilty of contempt for wilfully violating an undertaking given to the apex court. It imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.</p>.Former Maharashtra minister files plea in Supreme Court against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class 9 students.<p>“It is truly unfortunate that the elephant in question i.e., Raman... has been subjected to commercial exploitation despite an order restraining such exploitation,” the bench observed in its judgment on June 9, 2026.</p><p>The court noted that Raman was paraded in temple processions and ceremonial activities in violation of its directions, including a specific undertaking that the elephant would not be used for commercial or temple purposes.</p><p>The dispute over Raman, a captive elephant, has a long and chequered history, having gone through multiple rounds in trial courts and the Kerala High Court.</p><p>The contempt petition was filed by Jayakrishna Menon, who claimed that Raman belonged to the Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt and had only been temporarily handed over to Krishnankutty for upkeep and care. </p><p>Menon alleged that Krishnankutty unlawfully retained the elephant and asserted ownership through allegedly forged gift deeds executed in February 2017.</p><p>Any transfer of ownership, the petitioner contended, would also require approval under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, failing which it would be void.</p><p>Krishnankutty, on the other hand, maintained that he had been lawfully gifted the elephant and had been caring for it for over a decade. He claimed the elephant was not used in any prohibited activities after the Supreme Court’s orders and that the evidence produced against him pertained to older instances.</p><p>The Supreme Court had earlier passed interim orders to safeguard Raman’s well-being, including directing senior forest officials to inspect its health. </p><p>A categoric undertaking was also recorded that the elephant would not participate in commercial or temple activities.</p><p>However, a report from state authorities and admissions during the hearing revealed that Raman, while in ‘musth’, was taken for a temple festival near Chavakkad and used in processions, directly breaching the undertaking.</p><p>In view of the ongoing dispute over custody — which is yet to be finally decided — and to ensure the elephant’s health and welfare, the bench directed the Kerala government to assume temporary custody.</p><p>“The State of Kerala may also proceed to temporarily care for the elephant at its own expense, in accordance with the statutory safeguards under the Wildlife (Protection) Act,” the court said.</p><p>The arrangement is purely interim and will be subject to the final decision on the appeals concerning interim custody, the bench clarified.</p><p>The court discharged state authorities from the contempt proceedings, noting they had made efforts to inspect the elephant, though the process was delayed due to the animal being in musth.The inspection was eventually conducted on February 3, 2026.</p>