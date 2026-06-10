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'Can't be mute spectator': Supreme Court hands over elephant Raman's custody to Kerala govt

The court found one Krishnankutty, who had retained custody of the elephant based on a contested will, guilty of contempt for wilfully violating an undertaking given to the apex court.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 03:57 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 03:57 IST
India NewsKeralaSupreme Courtelephant

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