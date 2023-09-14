'Can't convict one and acquit another on same set of evidence': SC sets free 4 men

Acting on an appeal by Javed Shaukat Ali Qureshi, the court set him free too, while setting aside judgement of trial court and the high court.

The court also set aside similar judgement of the high court and trial court with regard to Mehboobkhan Allarakha and Saidkhan alias Anna Ikbalhusain, in exercise of its suo motu power.

Both these accused have not filed an appeal.

The court also acquitted Amjadkhan Nasirkhan Pathan by recalling its previous order when his special leave petition was dismissed by another bench in 2018.

Javed was accused of robbing a woman of a neckless during the incident.

In his case, the bench said he could not be convicted on sole testimony of the victim Gitaben Bhailal, in absence of corroboration of her version by direct or circumstantial evidence.

"The incident of snatching must have been over in seconds. Therefore, it is very difficult to accept that in such a large mob gathered around the autorickshaw, the witness could remember the face of only one accused and recognise him after a lapse of about two years from the date of the incident," the bench said.

So far as accused Allarakha and Ikbalhusain were concerned, the bench pointed out that this court had August 9, 2018 acquitted three of their co-accused.

"Once a coordinate bench of this court discarded testimony of witnesses in its entirety being unreliable, the benefit of the said finding will have to be extended to these two accused as well," the bench said.

"In such a case, cases of both the accused will be governed by the principle of parity. This principle means that the criminal court should decide like cases alike, and in such cases, the court cannot make a distinction between the two accused, which will amount to discrimination," the bench said.

The court, thus, held in this case, the suo motu exercise of powers under Article 136 is warranted as it is a question of the liberty of the said two accused guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution.

In case of Pathan, the bench noted his special leave petition filed was summarily dismissed without recording any reasons.

"The law is well settled. An order refusing special leave to appeal by a non-speaking order does not attract the doctrine of merger," it said.

The bench said Pathan's case stood on the same footing as that of other three accused earlier acquitted by this court, so he must get the benefit of parity.

"If we fail to grant relief, the rights guaranteed to him under Article 21 of the Constitution of India will be violated. It will amount to doing manifest injustice. In fact, as a Constitutional Court entrusted with the duty of upholding fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, it is our duty and obligation to extend the same relief to this accused," the bench said.