Can't deny retiral benefits for those working for 30 to 40 years: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken exception to a decision denying pension and other retirement benefits to a group of employees, who continued to render their services for 30 to 40 years in Uttar Pradesh after having been initially engaged as daily wage workers.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma set aside the Allahabad High Court's division bench judgement and restored the single bench decision by holding the appellants would be entitled to all consequential benefits.

"Having considered the fact that the appellants have worked for such a long period, it would be unreasonable and unfair to deny them post retiral benefits or terminal dues as may be admissible to the regular government employees," the bench said.

Appearing for appellants Anand Prakash, Mani Tripathi, Dushyant Parashar and other advocates submitted they were selected by departmental selection committee under Rule 6 of Subordinate Office Clerk Cadre (Direct Recruitment) Rules in 1979 and appointed in the office of DM Gorakhpur as Seasonal Assistant on August, 1981. However, after bifurcation of the district, services of some of them were terminated and not regularised.

The court also noted it is not in issue that the appellants have continued to work initially as seasonal/daily wage employees and thereafter regularised and have continued to work till their superannuation except for one, Umesh Chandra, who died in harness in the year 2019.