Can't reduce disqualification proceedings to charade: SC to Maharashtra Speaker on Sena row

"We are constrained to say he must take a decision within two months. Nobody is saying what to decide. The idea is not to allow this to go on merrily till the next elections and let the matter become infructuous. We pay deference to every branch of the government but writ of this court has to run," the bench orally said.

The bench also asked Mukul Rohatgi who on behalf of Shinde and others objected to filing of repeated applications by the petitioners, as to why he was averse to a decision.

"You have also filed your disqualification petitions and should be keen to pursue your matter," the bench told Rohatgi.

The bench directed Mehta to apprise the court about the time schedule on Tuesday for deciding the bunch of disqualification petitions.

Mehta said the petitioners side kept on filing documents after documents before the Speaker and they cannot dictate or decide the procedure. He said the court should not be hearing a plea as to what the constitutional functionary (Speaker) should do on a day to day basis.

The Supreme Court's Constitution Bench had on May 11, 2023 had directed the Speaker decide the matter within a reasonable period.

The plea by Thackeray group also contended the Speaker has not convened any meeting with regard to the disqualification petitions, pending since June 23, 2022, despite three representations sent to him after the Supreme Court Constitution Bench's May 11, 2023 order to him to decide the matter within a reasonable period.

The court also issued notice on a separate plea by NCP's Jayant Patil against delay in deciding disqualification petitions filed against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other MLAs, who joined the Shinde government.