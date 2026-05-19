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'Can't remain oblivious to harsh ground realities': Supreme Court dismisses pleas challenging order on relocation, sterilisation of stray dogs

The court dismissed all pleas challenging validity of standard operating procedures issued by Animal Welfare Board of India on stray animals.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 05:28 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 05:28 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtstray dogs

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