<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed all applications, pleas for modification of its November 7, 2025 order on relocation and sterilisation of stray dogs.</p><p>The court dismissed all pleas challenging validity of standard operating procedures issued by Animal Welfare Board of India on stray animals and also noted that there has been absence of sustained efforts on part of states and union territories to build infrastructure to deal with rising population of stray dogs.</p><p>"Right to life with dignity encompasses right to live freely without threat of harm from dogs," said the Supreme Court. </p>.Supreme Court criticises own judgement in Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima case.<p>The Supreme Court had, in its judgement last year, took note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents in institutional areas like educational centres, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations, and directed the authorities to move such canines to designated shelters.</p><p>The apex court also ordered the authorities, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), to ensure the removal of stray animals and cattle from highways and expressways.</p>