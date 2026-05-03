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Can't seek spouse's income details under RTI Act: Delhi High Court

Court said RTI's intent could not have been to allow disclosure of individuals' personal information that has no bearing on the public at large.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsIndiaDelhi High CourtRTIRight to Information Act

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