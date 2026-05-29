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Capital punishment only if life term option ruled out: Supreme Court

The bench made the observation while commuting the death sentence of a man convicted of the double murder of his former employer and a supervisor in Uttarakhand.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 04:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCapital Punishmentlife term

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