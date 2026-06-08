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'Career is at stake,' SC seeks CBSE's response on plea by student in Saudi Arabia

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi decided to examine this plea, saying that it is about the career of petitioner.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCBSE

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