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'Case based on circumstantial evidence': Supreme Court acquits rape-murder accused men on death sentence

The court allowed the appeals filed by Mehtab and Sushil alias Bhura, ordering their immediate release from jail. The court had stayed their execution in 2018.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsUttarakhandIndiaSupreme CourtCrimeDeath sentence

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