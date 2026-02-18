<p>An official disclosed on Wednesday that the Delhi Police have registered a case against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blinkit">Blinkit</a>, an quick-commerce application, for allegedly selling illegal knives on their instant delivery service. </p><p>Police officials recovered 50 knives that were available for purchase on the platform that violated government notifications regulating blade size and specifications.</p><p>During an inspection of online platforms, police found that a 'Stanley knife' could be ordered through the delivery app. As part of verification, the police placed an order and examined the knife after delivery.</p>.Swiggy, Zomato to pay welfare fee to gig workers as Karnataka notifies 1% levy on aggregators.<p>The knife measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, making it an illegal arm under the law, police said. The knife was found to be manually foldable and exceeded the permissible dimensions.</p><p>As per regulations, objects up to a maximum blade length of 7.62 cm and a width of 1.72 cm are allowed; anything more than that is illegal. </p><p>A case was registered following the examination, and an investigation was initiated. On February 15, police teams conducted searches at multiple stores linked to the platform across Delhi and recovered 16 illegal knives.</p><p>Police expanded the operation on February 16 and searched a warehouse located in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, where 32 additional illegal knives were recovered, taking the total recovery to 50, the police added.</p><p>No immediate reaction was available from Blinkit on the matter.</p>