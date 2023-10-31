Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra says will appear before Ethics Committee on Nov 2

She said parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and emphasised the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases. "While registering my protest, I wish to inform you that I will respect the summons and appear before the Committee on November 2, 2023 at 11 am," she said.

Moitra also expressed her desire to cross-examine alleged "bribe-giver," Darshan Hiranandani, who submitted an affidavit to the committee "without offering substantial evidence".

The Lok Sabha MP also sought to cross-examine the complainant, Jai Anant Dehadral, who she claimed provided no documentary evidence to support the charges.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged 'bribe-giver' Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a 'suo-moto' affidavit to the Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc," she said.

"I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani," she said.

Moitra highlighted that an inquiry without allowing her the opportunity to cross-examine would be "incomplete and unfair".

Highlighting the absence of a structured Code of Conduct for members, she emphasised the need for objectivity and fairness in addressing individual cases and avoiding political partisanship in the committee.

She also expressed disappointment on the scheduling of the hearing which she said coincides with her pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami events.

Moitra also raised concerns about what she claimed were "double standards" of the Ethics Committee in issuing a summons.

She said the panel has adopted a very different approach in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who has a "very serious complaint of hate speech" pending against him with the Privileges and Ethics branch.

Bidhuri was summoned on October 10 to provide oral evidence but he expressed his inability to depose as he was away campaigning in Rajasthan, she said.

"No further date of his hearing has been given so far. I wish to place on record that these double-standards reek of political motives and do little to enhance the credibility of the Privileges & Ethics Branch," she said.