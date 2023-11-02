Unethical, personal questions asked: Mahua Moitra, Oppn members storm out of LS Ethics panel meet

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting probing allegations against Mahua Moitra witnessed high drama on Thursday as Opposition MPs, along with the Trinamool Congress lawmaker, storming out of it, accusing panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking her personal questions.

Sonkar countered the Opposition MPs’ allegations after the meeting and said Mahua “got angry and used unparliamentary language” against him and other members instead of responding to questions. He said the committee will decide the future course of action soon.

MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ve Vaithilingam (Congress), Danish Ali (BSP), PR Natarajan (CPI-M) and Giridhari Yadav of the JD(U), along with Moitra, staged an angry walkout after Sonkar, a BJP MP, asked about her travels, phone records, and details about her meetings, according to the Opposition MPs.

Moitra was summoned by the panel to question her on complaints filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and her former partner Jai Anant Dehadrai. During her deposition, she pleaded innocence on charges of taking cash and gifts for asking questions in Parliament and alleged that it was motivated by Dehadrai’s hostility towards her after she broke her relationship with him.

"We found the conduct of the ethics committee chairperson unethical and undignified. The line of questioning seemed to suggest that he was asking the questions at someone's behest. It is very, very bad," Reddy told reporters, as the MPs stormed out of the meeting.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, an Ethics Committee member, objected to Mahua and other Opposition MPs making public the confidential proceedings of the panel.