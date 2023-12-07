Cash-fore-query row: Report on TMC's Moitra likely to be tabled in LS on Friday

New Delhi: The report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a 'cash-fore-query' case is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday, parliamentary sources said.

The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled.

Various opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Moitra.