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Cash haul row | Judges panel looking into allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma submits report to Speaker

The impeachment notice was filed by Opposition MPs after wads of Rs 500 notes were found at his residence after a fire broke out at his house. The Supreme Court then paused his judicial duties.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsAllahabad High Courtcash

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