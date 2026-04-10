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Cash row: Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, resigns as Allahabad High Court judge

He was repatriated from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsIndiaAllahabad High Court

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