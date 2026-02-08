<p>Mumbai: RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Sunday said caste now exists largely for selfish interests and political purposes as its traditional occupational basis has disappeared.</p><p>Responding to questions during an interactive session, Bhagwat called for sensitivity and a sensitive approach to address caste-based conflicts.</p>.Stature of Bharat Ratna will go up if Savarkar gets it: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>He said politicians seek votes in the name of the caste because caste identities remained deeply ingrained in society. "Politicians are driven by electoral considerations rather than ideology," he added.</p><p>Bhagwat was responding to a question during the programme to mark the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary.</p><p>"Caste now existed largely for selfish interests and political purposes, as the traditional occupational basis of caste had long disappeared," the RSS chief said.</p><p>He emphasised the need for a sensitive approach to caste conflicts.</p>