Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Caste now exists for political purposes, selfish interests: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Responding to questions during an interactive session, Bhagwat called for sensitivity and a sensitive approach to address caste-based conflicts.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 12:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 12:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSSCasteMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us