Caste row escalates: Congress decides to submit privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi

The grand old party had earlier considered submitting a privilege notice against Anurag Thakur over his now-expunged remarks directed at Rahul Gandhi over his caste.

While Thakur's comments were removed from the records of the Lower House, the PM appeared to support it on X, sharing an excerpt of the speech, hailing it a 'perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.'