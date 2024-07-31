Home
Caste row escalates: Congress decides to submit privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi

The grand old party had earlier considered submitting a privilege notice against Anurag Thakur over his now-expunged remarks directed at Rahul Gandhi over his caste.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 08:02 IST

The Congress on Wednesday decided to submit a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The grand old party had earlier considered submitting a privilege notice against Anurag Thakur over his now-expunged remarks directed at Rahul Gandhi over his caste.

While Thakur's comments were removed from the records of the Lower House, the PM appeared to support it on X, sharing an excerpt of the speech, hailing it a 'perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.'

Taking umbrage to it, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on the same social media platform, said Modi had "encouraged a serious breach of Parliamentary privilege."

More to follow...

Published 31 July 2024, 08:02 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliament

