Caste row escalates: Congress submits privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday submitted a privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing a video of the controversial speech by BJP MP Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha on social media.
Senior MP Charanjit Singh Channi, a former Punjab chief minister, wrote to Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Modi claiming that the prime minister posted the video and expunged remarks related to Thakur’s speech on ‘X’.
On Tuesday, Lok Sabha witnessed uproar after Thakur and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi crossed swords over the absence of OBCs and Dalits among those who prepared the budget with the former making an apparent reference to Rahul’s caste.
Sharing the video of Thakur’s speech on ‘X’, Modi said, “This speech by my young and energetic colleague Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.”
In the letter, Channi said “certain objectionable remarks” made by Thakur were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Speaker.
“It is, however, shocking to note that expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on ‘X’ along with the whole speech. In addition to this other objectionable expunged words in the speech had also been tweeted,” he said.
Quoting rules, Channi said the prime minister posting expunged words “clearly amounts to breach of privilege and contempt of the House” and demanded that breach of privilege proceedings be initiated against Modi.
Published 31 July 2024, 08:02 IST