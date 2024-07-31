Caste row escalates: Congress submits privilege notice against PM Narendra Modi

In the letter, Channi said “certain objectionable remarks” made by Thakur were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Speaker.

“It is, however, shocking to note that expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on ‘X’ along with the whole speech. In addition to this other objectionable expunged words in the speech had also been tweeted,” he said.

Quoting rules, Channi said the prime minister posting expunged words “clearly amounts to breach of privilege and contempt of the House” and demanded that breach of privilege proceedings be initiated against Modi.