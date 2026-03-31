<p>New Delhi: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to refer the contentious bill to amend the existing law governing entities taking foreign funds to a Parliamentary panel for wider consultation.</p><p>The demand came as the Foreign Contribution (Amendment) Regulation Bill, 2026, which proposes to take over any asset created using foreign funds if an entity allowed to collect such donations gets their licence cancelled, ceased or suspended, is scheduled for passage in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. </p><p>CBCI Secretary General Archbishop Anil JT Couto said in a memorandum to Shah, which was also shared with MPs, that provisions in the Bill raise concerns about violation of Article 300(A), which protects right to property and requires that any deprivation be just, fair and reasonable.</p><p>The memorandum urged Shah to ensure that administrative lapses do not lead to disproportionate penalties such as asset seizure, introduce clear safeguards to uphold due process and judicial oversight and protect the autonomy of charitable, educational, and faith-based institutions.</p>.Rahul Gandhi flays Centre over FCRA amendment, assures Rs 250 per kg for rubber.<p>It said the Bill should promote a regulatory framework based on transparency, proportionality, and trust. The establishment of an independent appellate authority is essential to ensure impartial adjudication and effective redressal of grievances, it added.</p><p>With the Bill suggesting the taking over of assets if the entity loses its licence to collect foreign funds, the CBCI said renewal of registration is a process totally controlled by the government and deficiencies noticed by it is not communicated or granted an opportunity to make representations regarding the deficiencies on the basis of which the renewals are refused or denied.</p><p>The absence of prior judicial determination before such vesting of assets departs from established principles of due process and proportionality, it said, adding the Bill also impacts the constitutional guarantees under Articles 25 and 26, which protect religious freedom and denominational autonomy.</p><p>"Faith-based organisations across all communities have historically contributed to nation-building through schools, hospitals, and social outreach institutions. The lack of safeguards for charitable and educational institutions -- while limited protection is extended to places of worship -- may result in undue interference in the internal management and service mission of these organisations," it warned.</p><p>"When charitable institutions are constrained, the greatest impact is borne not by organisations but by the millions of beneficiaries who depend on them. India’s development has always been a shared partnership between the State and civil society. Regulation is necessary, but it must not become excessive control or result in unintended expropriation," it added. </p>