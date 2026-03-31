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Catholic bishops' body writes to Amit Shah; flags concerns over FCRA amendments

CBCI Secretary General Archbishop Anil JT Couto said that provisions in the Bill raise concerns about violation of Article 300(A), which protects right to property.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsAmit ShahFCRA

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