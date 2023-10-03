Cattle markets: SC refuses to entertain plea challenging Delhi HC verdict

In its order, the high court had said, "It is needless to state that the state government will adhere to the notification dated May 23, 2017 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change by which Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 were brought into force."

It had noted that the Rules mandate registration of the existing animal markets and lay down the procedure for establishment of the new ones, elaborate on the functions of the district animal market monitoring committee, and also prohibit practices that are cruel and harmful to animals.