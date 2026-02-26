Caught on camera | Two Mumbai vendors apply rat poison on fruits, arrested after video goes viral

<p>Mumbai <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police</a> have arrested two fruit vendors from the Malad West area after a purported video allegedly showed them applying rat poison to fruits meant for sale. </p><p>The video, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, triggered widespread outrage and raised serious food safety concerns, with several citizens urging the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fssai">FSSAI</a>) to take immediate action.</p><p><br>According to the police, the accused have been identified as Manoj Sangamlal Kesarwani (42) and Rahul Sadanlal Kesarwani (25), both residents of Rajanpada in Malad West. They were arrested on February 25 and later produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Borivali.</p>.Man held for keeping snake in toilet of Vande Bharat in Maharashtra.<p>The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by local resident Kunal Salunke. In his complaint, he alleged that two fruit sellers in the market were applying rat poison to their produce, posing a grave threat to public health.</p><p><br>In the viral video, one of the vendors is seen holding a bunch of bananas and a tube of Ratol, a rat-killing poison, while saying, “Kharaab kele hain” (Bananas are spoiled). Bystanders can be heard reacting in shock, with some saying, “Look at this,” “I was about to take these,” and “Kids eat this.”</p>.<p>During questioning, the accused reportedly told police that they used the poison to prevent rodents from damaging the fruits. However, authorities described the act as extremely dangerous and illegal, warning that applying such toxic substances to edible items could lead to severe health consequences, including poisoning and organ damage. A bottle of the chemical was seized from the spot.</p>.'Food heated with plastic still on': Passenger flags food safety concerns on Vande Bharat Train.<p>A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 125, 274, 275, and 286 of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita"> Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a>, 2023. </p><p>The court remanded both accused to judicial custody, said Malad Police.</p><p><br>Further investigation into the matter is underway.</p>