CBI arrests five persons in NEET-UG paper leak case, further searches underway

<p>New Delhi: Five persons were arrested by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI </a>in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak related to the NEET UG-2026 examination after conducting searches at several locations across the country, officials said on Wednesday.</p><p>The premier investigative agency had taken over the case from Rajasthan Police on Tuesday after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 and the Ministry of Education filing a complaint with it. </p>.NEET-UG cancelled over paper leak to affect 22 lakh students; NTA chief says re-exam soon, CBI files FIR.<p>The FIR was registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.</p><p>Investigations led to the arrest of five persons -- Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal (all from Jaipur) and Yash Yadav from Gurugram. Several other suspects are currently being examined, a CBI statement said. Khairnar is being brought to Delhi for further questioning after a local magistrate court sent him to transit remand of the agency, an official said.</p><p>Based on emerging leads, it said further searches and investigative actions are underway. During the searches and arrests, several incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones, have been seized. </p><p>The agency is also coordinating with the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, which had conducted a preliminary enquiry in the case, it said adding the CBI is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter. </p>.NEET-UG paper leak: NTA chief says matter handed to CBI, won't charge additional fee for re-exam.<p>A CBI team has also visited the NTA headquarters in Delhi to collect documents related to the NEET UG examination.</p><p>Officials said Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), which initiated the probe into the leak, found that the origins of a guess paper containing questions similar to those asked in the exam were traced to a student from Sikar district pursuing MBBS in Kerala.</p>