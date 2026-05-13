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CBI arrests five persons in NEET-UG paper leak case, further searches underway

A CBI team has also visited the NTA headquarters in Delhi to collect documents related to the NEET UG examination.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsCBINEETPaper LeakUG

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