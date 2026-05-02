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CBI arrests Kamlesh Parekh after extradition from UAE in Rs 2,672 crore bank fraud case

The CBI had registered the case in 2016 against the company and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks to the tune of Rs 2,672 crore.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsCBIUAEExtradition

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